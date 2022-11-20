SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

