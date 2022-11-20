SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

