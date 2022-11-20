SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Articles

