SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,342 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 187,459 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,346,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,126,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 320.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares during the period.

FMHI opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $56.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

