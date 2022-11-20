SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,411 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after buying an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

