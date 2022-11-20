SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 242 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $227.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.02 and its 200-day moving average is $223.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

