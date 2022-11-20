SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 137.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 284.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,610,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

