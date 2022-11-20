SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

