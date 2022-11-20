SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.
Insider Activity
Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.47.
Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
