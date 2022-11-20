SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 449 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 252,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

