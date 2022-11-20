SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

