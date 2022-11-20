SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

