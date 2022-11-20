SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

Bogota Financial stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

