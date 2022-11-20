SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $70.08.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

