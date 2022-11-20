SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,211,000 after purchasing an additional 302,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,950,000 after purchasing an additional 413,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169,024 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.