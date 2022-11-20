Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

