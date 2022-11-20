Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archaea Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

Archaea Energy stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.21.

About Archaea Energy

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

