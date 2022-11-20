Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 13,585 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Bioventus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,958,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,083.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 148,486 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 45.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 340,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 106,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

BVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bioventus from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

