Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.26 million, a PE ratio of 274.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Several brokerages have commented on DCBO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

