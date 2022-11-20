Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 30,700 Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Taseko Mines

Several research firms have recently commented on TGB. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.