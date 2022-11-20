Shell Asset Management Co. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

