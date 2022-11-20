Shell Asset Management Co. Has $83,000 Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Sprott by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott by 21.5% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 122,124 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 55.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126,772 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 5.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.00.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.