Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $33,000 in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKE. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,800,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458,073 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,787,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $6,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SKE stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $419.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Skeena Resources

SKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

