Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $91,000 in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Benson Hill by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,070 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $664.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.54. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,744.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,744.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

