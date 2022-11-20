Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $92,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $18,926,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 859,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,350 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $12,049,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,299,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

GDRX stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

