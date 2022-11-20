Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $96,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $407.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.72 and its 200-day moving average is $381.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

