Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.51 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

