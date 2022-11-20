Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Solid Power

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $1,911,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,780,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,323,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Solid Power news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $1,911,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,780,214 shares in the company, valued at $76,323,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,300,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,711,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,500. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SLDP opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLDP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

