Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,336 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after buying an additional 639,877 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

