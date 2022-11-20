Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 251 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

