Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,516 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,871 shares of company stock worth $29,202,589 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

