Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 84,528 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,528 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after buying an additional 979,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

