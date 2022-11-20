Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $92,000 Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SomaLogic Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of SLGC stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $552.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.