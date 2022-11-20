Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $92,000 Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGC stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $552.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

