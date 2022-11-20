Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.07. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

