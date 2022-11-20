Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Triatomic Management LP increased its holdings in CareMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CareMax by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,736 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CareMax Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CMAX opened at $4.62 on Friday. CareMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $403.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.10.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
