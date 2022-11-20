Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Shift Technologies by 354.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 43,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,543,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $246,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 794.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Shift Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

About Shift Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $0.35 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

