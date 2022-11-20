Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,321 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

