SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SKM opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.