Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 44,404 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

