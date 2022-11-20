SPC Financial Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

