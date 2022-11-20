Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stantec were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 189.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Stantec Trading Up 0.3 %

Stantec Cuts Dividend

NYSE:STN opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Stantec Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

