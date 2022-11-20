State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 155,471 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,471 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

