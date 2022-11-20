STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

STOR opened at $31.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 141.38%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

