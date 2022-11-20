Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,900 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

