Swiss National Bank Acquires 22,900 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of PTON opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

