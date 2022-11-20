Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,550,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,265,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

