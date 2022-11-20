Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,939,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,240,000 after purchasing an additional 570,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $67.96 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

