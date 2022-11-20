Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

AXTA opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

