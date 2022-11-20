Swiss National Bank Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

