Swiss National Bank Has $11.21 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $225.51 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 51.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

