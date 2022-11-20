Swiss National Bank Has $11.63 Million Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

